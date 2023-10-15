Below average temperatures continue

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Sunday evening everyone, its been an extremely chilly October day across Kentucky with highs only in the mid to upper 50s, mostly cloudy skies, and occasional showers. We have another day of the exact same on Monday except high temperatures may actually come in even lower. Scattered showers and drizzle will continue into through our evening. We may see a tick up of those overnight into Monday morning with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 40s.

Winds during this time will remain gusty as well with gust of 15-20mph making it feel even colder.

Wind chills Monday morning will be down into the mid to upper 30s.

Highs on Monday will only be in the upper 40s in the east and low 50s in central KY with clouds and a scattered shower or two.

Winds will continue to be gusty and may reach 15-20mph.

These gusty winds will keep wind chills in the mid to upper 40s into the afternoon.

Guys, that is about as cold of a mid October day than you are ever going to find around here. Tuesday will see a little bit of improvement with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s under a partly sunny sky, and still a stray shower chance possible.

Temperatures then climb into the mid to upper 60s for highs with sunshine Wednesday and Thursday. But our next front arrives on the scene Thursday night – Friday with more rain and wind.

VERY chilly air then follows that up into next weekend.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

SUNAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Breezy and cool with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

MONDAY NIGHT: A few showers, breezy and cool. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.