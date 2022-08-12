Beautiful conditions on the way to start the weekend

A cold front has brought with it September-like conditions to close out the workweek. Afternoon highs on Friday will struggle to reach the upper 70s as drier and cooler conditions settle in. A few clouds will be possible for the afternoon but other than skies will remain mostly sunny. Dewpoints will be dropping into the 50s during the day as well making it feel very comfortable.

The coolest overnight in weeks is on the way tonight as morning lows will dropping into the low-to-mid 50s across central and eastern Kentucky. A few areas may even drop into the upper 40s. So if you have the opportunity to, get up and enjoy the sunrise Saturday morning! It will be feeling very refreshing and should feature a beautiful sunrise. If you take any photos, post them in the ABC 36 Facebook Group.

Saturday is also a Dillon Gaudet “Go Day”. A “Go Day” is a day to go outside and enjoy the outdoors because you have no weather concerns! Afternoon temperatures will be peaking in the low 80s with just a few clouds possible late in the day. Clouds will increase during the overnight hours as well, leading to a late overnight shower chance. That shower chance continues on into Sunday as well. Isolated-to-scattered showers will be possible on Sunday, especially during the midday. We aren’t expecting any torrential downpours or severe weather, though a few storms could be possible.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the low-to-mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Cool start, giving way to pleasant conditions. Highs in the low 80s.