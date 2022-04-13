Be Weather Aware. Strong Storms Tonight

Likely After 8 PM Our Storm Threat Increases. Damaging Winds Likely
Jeff Andrews,

We have had minimal rain (so far).  Wind gusts as high as 43 mph at the Lexington Bluegrass Airport.  Generally a quiet day for us (so far).  Warm, humid air. 70s. Severe storms are ahead later this evening.  Strong winds are certain.  Isolated tornadoes within the storm line are a possibility.  Storms linger east after midnight. Thursday we begin to calm down for a few days.  Friday looks nice.  Friday late into early Saturday could see some light rain.  Easter Sunday looks decent.  A bit cool, but rain chances are low.

Late tonight: a 100% chance of showers and thunderstorms.  Some could be strong.  Damaging winds is our greatest threat.  8 PM-3 AM is the peak threat time as of now.

Thursday: showers, maybe thunderstorms early.  Becoming mostly sunny.  west winds will be a bit breezy.  A high of 64

Friday: Mostly sunny and a high of 70.

Friday night: a 30% chance of rain.  A low of 51.

Saturday: Partly-mostly sunny.  A 30% chance of showers. A high of 64.

Easter: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of showers.  A cooler high of 56.

Monday: Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a high of 58.

Tuesday:  Partly cloudy and a cool high of 55.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and a high of 61.

