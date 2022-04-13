Be Weather Aware. Strong Storms Tonight

We have had minimal rain (so far). Wind gusts as high as 43 mph at the Lexington Bluegrass Airport. Generally a quiet day for us (so far). Warm, humid air. 70s. Severe storms are ahead later this evening. Strong winds are certain. Isolated tornadoes within the storm line are a possibility. Storms linger east after midnight. Thursday we begin to calm down for a few days. Friday looks nice. Friday late into early Saturday could see some light rain. Easter Sunday looks decent. A bit cool, but rain chances are low.

Late tonight: a 100% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some could be strong. Damaging winds is our greatest threat. 8 PM-3 AM is the peak threat time as of now.

Thursday: showers, maybe thunderstorms early. Becoming mostly sunny. west winds will be a bit breezy. A high of 64

Friday: Mostly sunny and a high of 70.

Friday night: a 30% chance of rain. A low of 51.

Saturday: Partly-mostly sunny. A 30% chance of showers. A high of 64.

Easter: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of showers. A cooler high of 56.

Monday: Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a high of 58.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and a cool high of 55.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and a high of 61.