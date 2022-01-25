Baptist Health Richmond suspending elective procedures due to COVID-19 surge

Elective procedures are defined as those that are necessary, but can be delayed for 30 days without significant risk or harm to the patient.

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Effective Wednesday, Jan. 26, Baptist Health Richmond is suspending all elective procedures due to an increase in patient volumes attributed to the current COVID-19 surge. Imaging procedures will continue as scheduled including biopsies, CT, MRI and X-ray.

The clinical leadership is continually monitoring patient volumes with the goal to resume elective procedures as soon as it’s appropriate. Urgent and emergency surgeries will still be performed.

“The clinical leadership at our hospital is monitoring the scope of procedures that fall into the categories of elective, urgent and emergency procedures,” said Erica Gregonis, MD, Baptist Health Richmond Chief Medical Officer. “Our medical experts will be making these decisions while maintaining the best interest of our patient’s well-being and safety.”

Urgent cases will generally include procedures that cannot wait 30 days without significant risk to the patient, but in each case will ultimately be determined by the judgment of the physicians in cooperation with medical staff leadership at each facility.

Emergency cases are those that could result in the loss of life, limb or organ, or permanent disability if postponed, so these will be done as they always have been — as quickly as possible.

“We are taking this step to protect our patients while working to conserve resources, equipment and clinical staff to care for the most urgent and time-sensitive patient needs,” Dr. Gregonis said.

Patients affected by this change will be contacted, and given further guidance.