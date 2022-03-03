Baptist Health Hardin to hold benefit concert, raising awareness for sexual assault, child abuse

ELIZABETH, Ky (WTVQ) (PRESS RELEASE) – Baptist Health Hardin’s Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE)/Forensic program will be holding a concert to raise critical awareness of issues surrounding sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse and elder abuse. The concert kicks off Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Awareness Month, which begins in April.

The concert will be held on Friday, March 25 at The Historic State Theater, 209 W. Dixie Ave., Elizabethtown. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the show will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for general admission, and $35 for VIP. VIP seating includes preferred seating in the front third of the theater and a beverage. The concert is open to all ages.

The concert will feature local artists Kevin Jaggers, Josh Mitcham, Hudson Nash, and Casey & Romy. All artists are donating their time for the cause. All proceeds go to the cost of the production.

“We hope that our entire community will come out to show a united front in supporting and believing victims. Take a stand with us and show that our community will not tolerate violence,” said Sarah Manning, BSN, RN, SANE, the SANE/Forensic program manager at Baptist Health Hardin.

A SANE, or a sexual assault nurse examiner, is a registered nurse specially trained in the forensic examination of adults, adolescents or pediatric patients who have been the victims of sexual assault. In addition to providing medical assessment and treatment, SANEs also collect and preserve time sensitive evidence and must be prepared to testify in legal proceedings.

Kentucky holds record numbers for sexual assault and leads the nation in child abuse for the third consecutive year with 20.1 children per 1,000 abused. In Kentucky, one in two women and one in five men are sexually assaulted in their lifetime (SART AC SAFE Act Report, July 2019. www.KASAP.org).

The Baptist Health Hardin SANE program began at the former Hardin Memorial Health in 2016 with on-call services. The program has grown from seeing 35 patients in the first year to delivering care for more than 500 patients annually. Since its inception, the program has expanded from treating adult and adolescent victims of sexual assault to also treating pediatric patients. Further expansion of services includes domestic violence, child physical abuse, human trafficking, and elder abuse.

To purchase tickets, visit The State Theater website at www.thestate270.org .

For wheelchair seating, call the The Historic State Theater box office at 270.234.8258 before purchasing tickets.

All ticket sales are final. No refunds or exchanges will be given.