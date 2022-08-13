Autumn-like weather continues Saturday ahead of our next chance of rain

After some of the best weather we have seen in weeks Friday, clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to fall into the 50s on Friday night. This will be an excellent opportunity to give the air conditioning a break.

With high pressure controlling our weather, expect a mix of clouds and sun Saturday with below-average temperatures and dew points. Overall quiet weather is expected until late Saturday night.

We are watching an area of low pressure over the Midwest that will track in our direction, arriving by Sunday morning. As a result, you’ll likely notice a little more humidity in the air, isolated to scattered showers, and perhaps a rumble of thunder can be expected on and off through Sunday.

A few isolated showers or thunderstorms are also possible on Monday as another wave of energy passes by. Beyond Monday, several systems will be nearby to watch, but almost all of them will pass to our west, keeping rain chances out of the forecast for now.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.