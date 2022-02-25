AT&T to offer free, long distance calls to Ukraine for U.S. customers

Applies from February 26, 2022 through March 7, 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – AT&T is supporting efforts to keep customers in the U.S. connected to their loved ones during the recent events in Ukraine.

According to AT&T, beginning February 26, 2022 through March 7, 2022, consumer and business customers will be allowed unlimited long distance calling from the U.S. to Ukraine. This offer is valid for all consumer and business AT&T Postpaid & PREPAID wireless customers, and consumer VoIP and landline customers. Unlimited texts to this region are standard with Mobile Share and Unlimited Texting plans, according to AT&T.

AT&T customers may still receive alerts during the Feb. 26 to March 7 dates, but accounts will reflect the credits and/or waived voice charges. You can find more information HERE.