As of 6:30 a.m., Northern Kentucky road crews update conditions, flooding

Crews remain at work, sleet, ice make for hazards

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has all salt and plow trucks on state highways and asks people to “please stay home” today as sleet, freezing rain, and snow continue to move across the region.

Highway conditions should be considered icy, and hazardous. Transportation Cabinet officials recommend not traveling unless it’s an emergency.

At 6 a.m., a wide range of weather, and road conditions have been reported: In general, freezing rain, sleet, snow. Crews in all counties have trucks out salting and plowing, especially on main Priority A routes. Slick road conditions. Crashes reported overnight on all types of highways, even I-64. Roads more sleet-covered, slick in western counties like Fleming, Nicholas, Mason, with trees down. More freezing rain, flooding, overflowing ditches in eastern counties, but still slick with sleet trying to switch to snow over the last couple of hours in Greenup County. Safe to say you’ll see icy conditions on any roadway in northeast Kentucky. This is no time to be on the road — we still advise essential travel only. Read on for a more specific roundup by county:

Nicholas/Mason/Fleming: Generally, hardest hit as these counties started seeing sleet earlier, and have accumulated the most. Mostly- to partly-covered, slick roads. All trucks treating, plowing, mostly main Priority A routes, but still sleet covered, and starting to snow.

Rowan/Bath/Lewis: Very slick road conditions, but got the wintry mix a little later. Most crews focused resources on main Priority A routes like I-64, KY 32, US 60, etc., overnight. Some clear, wet lanes, slush and ice. Most other roads covered. All routes slick as crews continue plowing, salting.

Greenup/Elliott/Boyd/Carter: All received the most rain, and have experienced the majority of flooding, but now receiving sleet and icy weather conditions. Roads are slick, but accumulations not high yet. Crews treating, plowing. Treat wet-looking pavement as potentially icy.

FLOODED ROADS

Boyd County

— KY 854 at milepoint 0-1 (KY 1654 intersection at Rush near Carter County line)

— KY 5 at MP 2.9 along Williams Creek

— KY 3 has reports of water on lanes from overflowing ditches

Carter County

— KY 1654 at the Boyd-Carter line

Greenup County

— KY 784 MP 6-7 at Kehoe

— KY 2 MP 10-11

— Previously reported high water on KY 207 at MP 13.5, and KY 693 at MP 0.5, overflowing ditches

Lewis County

— KY 989 MP 7-8 and 12.5 near AA Highway

The Kentucky Department of Highways District 9’s fleet of more than 75 snow plows and snowfighters will continue plowing and salting roads today – plows are mostly working heavily traveled main, Priority A routes currently – and crews will remain on 12-hour shifts.

Please visit http://SnowKY.ky.gov for more info, including maps of priority routes. Navigate traffic in Kentucky at GoKY.ky.gov, or with the WAZE App.

Updated snow response information is also available by following Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 on social media at http://Facebook.com/KYTCDistrict9 or https://twitter.com/KYTCDistrict9.