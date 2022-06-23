Another round of heat and humidity to give way to late weekend thunderstorms

After showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, today has turned out to be a great day with lots of sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures. High pressure is now controlling our weather and will continue to build over the next few days.

Temperatures are expected to rebound into the low to mid-90s on both Friday and Saturday. With some moisture returning, there is a slight chance of showers Saturday afternoon, but more noticeably, the humidity will increase, creating an uncomfortable feel to the air.

The warm and humid air sticks around until Sunday, when a cold front swings through Central and Eastern Kentucky. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially late in the day. Once the front moves out Sunday night, the work week should start off dry and comfortable.

The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor includes parts of Central and Eastern Kentucky in the Abnormally Dry category. While the rain we see Sunday will help, we’ll likely need much more to altogether remove us from the Abnormally Dry category.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warming up. Highs in the low 90s.