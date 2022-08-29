Another hot day Monday before showers and storms return

Under deep southerly flow, temperatures Sunday night will have a hard time falling any lower than the low 70s. It will also be very muggy, with a slight chance of a passing shower.

All eyes are currently on a robust low-pressure system centered north of Winnipeg, Canada, with a cold front extending far south from its center.

The cold front part of this system will increase our chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday, with the best chance of rainfall Monday night.

Before that happens, we start Monday on a warm note. Temperatures will climb through the 70s until they reach the low 90s by the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will also begin to develop with the heating of the day, mainly across southern and eastern Kentucky. Monday will not be a washout with plenty of dry time. If you’re planning to spend time in the sun, stay hydrated.

Monday night, the cold front begins to creep in from the northwest. A line of thunderstorms will sweep through northern Kentucky and the Bluegrass before dawn. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds are the primary concern. Once the sun comes up, that will add energy for the line to grow stronger as it moves into eastern Kentucky. An isolated portion of that line may reach severe strength, with damaging wind gusts being the primary concern.

Once the cold front clears Tuesday evening, rain chances will fall off quickly. Most notably, dew points will return to a comfortable level.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Lows in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the low 70s.