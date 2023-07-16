Another active pattern for the week ahead

Lexington, Kentucky (ABC 36 WTVQ): Good Sunday evening everyone, it has been a warm and dry day across the Commonwealth filled with a bunch of haze and smoke still from those Canadian wildfires. Here are todays weather headlines to see what is ahead.

The haze and smoke last into our Monday but will come more dense since we will be dealing with scattered rain and storms.

But still, if you have breathing problems keep this in mind before you head out. Scattered showers and storms will be likely on Monday afternoon and evening with temperatures in the low 80s. These will just be your general summer like thunderstorms with heavy rain and lots of lightning the main threats.

Tuesday is a mainly dry day across the state with temperatures into the low to mid 80s. I said a “mainly” dry day because there will be some scattered storms, but most stay dry.

Things change up quickly into Wednesday with that day likely being the wettest of the week with widespread rain and storms. We need to watch the flash flood threat as well as we could be dealing with some very heavy rain.

Thursday and Friday will feature more in the way of scattered storms with temperatures into the mid to upper 80s.

Back here in the short term…

TONIGHT:

MONDAY: