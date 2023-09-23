Annual Twilight Festival back in Versailles; highlights businesses

Versailles, Ky. (WTVQ) — The city of Versailles kicked off fall with their annual Twilight Festival on Saturday.

The festival was started as a farmers market more than twenty years ago to highlight harvest season.

The event now brings between seven to 10,000 people to downtown Versailles, according to officials.

The event includes more than 200 vendor booths, musical talents, performances, food, and lots of children’s activities.

The president and CEO of Woodford County Chamber of Commerce Emily Downey says the festival is a great way to highlight downtown businesses while bringing in those tourism visitors.

“It’s so important that we bring and highlight these small businesses that make main street, and all of these characters, like the talent Jane’s hula dance that can come out,” said Downey. “Just to highlight everything that Woodford county and Versailles has to offer. And to put these guys, these vendors, and other small businesses that have come out today, to put them on spotlight is so important for our community and for them.”

The next event is the fall festival, which will be held in two weeks.