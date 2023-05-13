An improving Mothers Day forecast

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Saturday evening everyone, most of our day has been dry with temperatures into the muggy low 80s. But some scattered storms are about the area late this evening and some of that may last into our Mothers Day tomorrow. Here are todays weather headlines.

While some scattered storms remain possible Sunday, it is a MUCH improved forecast compared to what we were thinking in the days leading up to today. High temperatures will be back into the humid low 80s with a scattered storm possible. A few of those storms can be strong to locally severe in our far southern and western viewing area. That is where a “MARGINAL RISK” (level 1/5) is placed. Damaging winds and large is possible with any storm that goes severe.

A view showers remain into Monday and Tuesday with temperatures coming down into the mid to upper 70s and less humidity. Wednesday and Thursday really look nice with upper 70s, partly sunny skies, and low humidity. The first half of Friday is dry but clouds will be increasing. That will be ahead of our next big weather maker for the second half of Friday into Saturday. That could be in the form of strong thunderstorms once again.

The ABC 36 Storm Team will keep you up to date and safe ahead of it all on-air and online.

Back in the short term:

TONIGHT:

SUNDAY (MOTHERS DAY):