American Idol winner, Louisa native Noah Thompson to perform at CMA Fest

KENTUCKY (WTVQ) — American Idol winner and Louisa, Kentucky native Noah Thompson will perform at the 50th CMA Fest in June.

Thompson announced Tuesday he’ll play on the free Chevy Vibes stage, in support of the CMA Foundation and music education.

CMA Fest, self-described as the longest-running country music festival in the world, is set for June 8-11 in Nashville.

Other artists performing include Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and more.

Single-night tickets for the event start at $85.

Thompson won the 20th season of American Idol in 2022. It was the first time a Kentuckian won.

Two days after his win, he sat down with ABC 36 and said he hopes after his win he can begin “playing some shows and keep putting out some new songs.”

He’ll play on Saturday, June 10 at 4:15 p.m.

For more information, head to https://cmafest.com/.