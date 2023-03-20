American Idol winner, Ky. native makes special guest appearance for season 21

(WTVQ) — Noah Thompson, a Louisa, Kentucky native and winner of American Idol season 20, made a special appearance on the hit ABC show Sunday night.

Thompson sang his hit “Make You Rich” for American Idol’s season 21.

If you missed the performance, you can watch it on his Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/noahthompsonmusic

The country artist is also set to perform at CMA Fest in Nashville in June.

Thompson was the first Kentuckian to win American Idol.

Two days after his win, he sat down with ABC 36 and said he hopes after his win he can begin “playing some shows and keep putting out some new songs.”

