Amendment 2, concerning abortion, fails

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Amendment 2, the abortion amendment on the Kentucky ballot, has failed.

86% of results were in when the race was called by the Associated Press early Wednesday morning.

52.6% of voters said no to the amendment and 47.4% said yes.

The line voters were asked to say yes or no to adding to the state’s constitution reads as follows:

“To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”

In October, the Yes for Life Alliance launched an ad campaign asking people in Kentucky to vote yes in favor of the amendment.

“Kentuckians have the unique opportunity to protect life and stop late-term, taxpayer-funded abortion by voting yes on number 2 this November. Yes on Amendment 2 is the reasonable, common-sense vote to protect the vulnerable and safeguard our tax dollars,” said Executive Director of Kentucky Right to Life and Chair of the Yes For Life Alliance Addia Wuchner.

However, opponents of Amendment 2 argued Yes for Life Alliance’s ad campaign spreads misinformation, saying there’s no taxpayer-funded abortion access in Kentucky and the use of federal money for abortion is prohibited by the Hyde Amendment.

“It’s really important that people really research what’s at stake here. We all know and love someone who’s had an abortion, we all know someone who’s had a complicated pregnancy…this is putting legislators in our exam rooms,” said Kentucky State Director of Planned Parenthood Alliance Tamarra Wieder.

Over the past weekend, over 350 Kentucky medical providers urged voters to say no to Amendment 2 as well.

Right now, no abortions are allowed in Kentucky except for medical emergencies since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in June, activating Kentucky’s trigger law.