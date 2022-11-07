Hundreds of Kentucky medical providers urge ‘no’ vote on Amendment 2

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Over the weekend, more than 400 medical providers released a letter opposing Amendment 2, an anti-abortion amendment appearing on the Kentucky ballot.

In the letter, the medical providers said making abortion unconstitutional will compromise care for women who are dealing with pregnancy complications, like fetal anomalies and tubal pregnancies, as well as women experiencing miscarriages, serious infections or the diagnosis of cancer during pregnancy. The providers added it would force women who have been victims of rape or incest to carry their pregnancies to term.

“Amendment 2 takes the power to make personal medical decisions away from patients and their doctors and gives it entirely to politicians,” said Rachel Sweet, campaign manager for Protect Kentucky Access. “Health care providers know firsthand that every pregnancy is unique, and that Amendment 2 is a one-size-fits-all approach that would put their patients’ lives at risk.”

The providers also warned that if Amendment 2 were to pass, it would have “far-reaching” impacts on Kentucky’s healthcare system.

“A total abortion ban will make it more difficult to retain and recruit physicians in Kentucky and continue the downward spiral of inadequate or unavailable healthcare in the state,” the letter said.

To read the full letter, click here.

As of publishing time, 412 healthcare providers from 20 counties have signed the letter.