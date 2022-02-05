UPDATE: AMBER Alert for four children is canceled

Alert says Richard Samuel Gray murdered his girlfriend Friday night in Bardstown, then fled with four boys
Erica Bivens,

UPDATE (11:30 P.M.) – The AMBER Alert has been canceled for the four children missing out of Bardstown. According to the alert, the children were found safe in Illinois.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – An AMBER Alert was issued Friday night for a 1-year-old missing out of Bardstown. According to the alert, Richard Samuel Gray murdered his girlfriend around 5 p.m. Friday on Robin Drive, then left the victim’s residence with four boys including 1-year-old Adrian Murray.

The alert describes Gray as a black male with a neck tattoo. Gray is about 6’3″ weighing 170 pounds. The four boys who may be with Gray include Jordan, age 6; Jayce, age 9; BJ, age 10; and 1-year-old Adrian Murray.

Gray was driving the victim’s 2014 red Jeep Patriot with KY plate 390-TBA. According to the alert, a neighbor witnessed Gray load four children into the Jeep and then drive off. Gray may be headed to St. Louis, Missouri or Louisville, Kentucky.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call 270-766-5078.
