UPDATE: AMBER Alert for four children is canceled

UPDATE (11:30 P.M.) – The AMBER Alert has been canceled for the four children missing out of Bardstown. According to the alert, the children were found safe in Illinois.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – An AMBER Alert was issued Friday night for a 1-year-old missing out of Bardstown. According to the alert, Richard Samuel Gray murdered his girlfriend around 5 p.m. Friday on Robin Drive, then left the victim’s residence with four boys including 1-year-old Adrian Murray.

The alert describes Gray as a black male with a neck tattoo. Gray is about 6’3″ weighing 170 pounds. The four boys who may be with Gray include Jordan, age 6; Jayce, age 9; BJ, age 10; and 1-year-old Adrian Murray.

Gray was driving the victim’s 2014 red Jeep Patriot with KY plate 390-TBA. According to the alert, a neighbor witnessed Gray load four children into the Jeep and then drive off. Gray may be headed to St. Louis, Missouri or Louisville, Kentucky.