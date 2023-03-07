All but 4 of Fayette Co. Public Schools will return to class Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — All but four of Fayette County Public Schools will return to class on Wednesday.

Garden Springs Elementary, James Lane Allen Elementary and Winburn Middle are still without power and will remain closed.

Due to widespread damage from a fire last week, Southern Middle will operate on a remote learning schedule.

FCPS was closed Friday in anticipation of the storm, and Monday and Tuesday for post-storm recovery.