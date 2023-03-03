Southern Middle School to move to remote learning March 6-10 after fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Southern Middle School will move to remote learning next week after a fire damaged the building Thursday evening.

SMS students will remotely learn from Monday, March 6 to Friday, March 10. While the Lexington Fire Department worked to extinguish flames that began in an art room, spread to another classroom and affected nearly every corner of the building, the school experienced broken windows, damaged ductwork, damaged ceilings and more. As students remotely learn, the school is bringing in crews to repair the damage.

Below is information from Principal Kevin Payne about what SMS students and parents should know:

Monday, March 6, students should look for a Zoom link which will be posted in Canvas under their second-period class. Students should be online by 9 a.m. to meet with second-period teachers

Students will access assignments and meeting links from their teachers using Canvas

A link to next week’s remote learning schedule can be found here

Meals may be picked up beginning on Tuesday, March 7 through Friday, March 10 between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. in the bus loop at Southern Middle School. Boxed lunches will be provided, as well as breakfast for the following day

Students who need to retrieve Chromebooks or personal belongings from the building may do so during established times on Monday, March 6. Staff members will be at the school to help locate and retrieve items during the following time periods: 8 to 10 a.m. 4 to 6 p.m.

Families needing additional support with technology, or who face Internet connectivity challenges may contact Youth Services Center director, Holly Morrow at holly.morrow@fayette.kyschools.us.

A follow-up email with additional details and resources will be sent to families Sunday evening, according to Payne.