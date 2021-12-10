All but 12 counties in red, COVID cases up slightly in latest report

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Only 12 counties in Kentucky aren’t in the red category as key indicators show increases in the state’s latest report.

In the state’s Friday report (click here), Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,773 newly reported cases of COVID-19, up slightly from Thursday’s 2,736, and a positivity rate of 8.97%, down from Thursday’s 8.99%, 9.14% Wednesday, 9.17% Tuesday, 9.13% Monday, Sunday’s 9.02%, 9.11% on Saturday and last Friday’s 9.21%.

Of the new cases, 664 are in people 18 and under.

The governor also reported 63 deaths. The state now has lost 11,542 residents to COVID-related causes.

The new cases compared to 3,032 on Wednesday, 2,728 cases Tuesday, 1,347 cases Monday, 1,194 Sunday, Saturday’s 2,350 and 2,813 last Friday.

The state now has logged 810,910 cases of COVID since March 2020.

According to the daily report, hospitalizations went up to 1,192 people hospitalized compared to 1,167 on Thursday, 1,144 Wednesday, 1,109 Tuesday, 1,077 Monday, 1,039 on Sunday, Saturday’s 1,020 and 972 on last Friday.

ICU admittance continued to rise coming in at 319, up from Thursday’s 314, 312 Wednesday, 305 Tuesday, 310 Monday, 301 on Sunday, Saturday’s 300, last Friday’s 284.

The number of those on a ventilator also went up to 191 compared to 185 on Thursday, 179 Wednesday, 174 Tuesday, 168 Monday, 155 on Sunday, Saturday’s 159, 156 on last Friday.