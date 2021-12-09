After three-year layoff, EKU bringing back tennis

Men's and women's programs coming back fall 2022

RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Athletics) – After a three-year hiatus, the Eastern Kentucky University Department of Athletics has announced the reinstatement of the men’s and women’s tennis programs. EKU tennis will resume competing in the fall of 2022.

Men’s and women’s tennis will become the 17th and 18th varsity programs at Eastern Kentucky University. Both programs will compete in the ASUN. EKU will begin its head coaching evaluation and hiring process immediately.

EKU previously sponsored men’s tennis from 1951-2018 and women’s tennis from the early 1970s until the spring of 2018. Tennis facilities on campus include the first-class Greg Adams Indoor Tennis Center and Tom Higgins Outdoor Courts.

“We are excited to have men’s and women’s tennis back in EKU’s athletics portfolio,” said President David McFaddin. “The move to the ASUN now allows us to compete with our peer institutions in the tennis space, something not possible in our previous conference. In addition, the fact that EKU already has state of the art indoor and outdoor tennis facilities enables us to seamlessly transition to competition. We look forward to having our student athletes return to the courts.”

“The return of Eastern Kentucky University’s tennis programs elevates EKU and Colonel Athletics,” said EKU Vice President and Director of Athletics Matt Roan . “Reviving these teams will reestablish two prominent programs in EKU’s storied athletics history and provide more student-athletes with the opportunity to develop on and off the courts here at EKU. As The School of Opportunity, this decision aligns with the mission of the institution and further signals our upward trajectory. We are extremely excited to welcome Colonel tennis back to EKU; even more, we are proud that resuming competition in women’s tennis next fall will coincide with the 50th anniversary of the passing of Title IX. We are appreciative of President McFaddin, Chairman Diaz, and our entire administration for their vision and support.”

With nine combined regular season championships, eight conference tournament titles, and seven NCAA Tournament appearances from 2009-15, the Eastern Kentucky tennis programs were a formidable presence in the OVC. The Colonel men claimed four conference tournament titles in a six-year span (2010, 2011, 2012, 2015) and EKU’s women won four consecutive regular-season titles from 2012-15. From April 5, 2011 through April 2, 2014, the Eastern Kentucky women’s team won 30 straight conference regular season dual matches. The men’s team put together a streak of 25 straight regular season conference dual match victories from April 12, 2008 through March 21, 2012. Throughout its history, the men’s program has had 39 all-conference selections, three conference Player of the Year honorees, two Freshman of the Year award winners, and five Coach of the Year selections. The women’s program has totaled 44 all-conference choices, seven Player of the Year winners, one Freshman of the Year, and three Coach of the Year recipients.