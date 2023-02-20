After a nice week, we have a warm and wet week ahead!

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ): Good Sunday evening everyone, we are putting the wraps on a fantastic Sunday across central and eastern Kentucky. Here is what I am tracking for the week ahead!

Rain will move in just in time for the morning commute so you’ll keep that in mind and allow extra travel time.

The steadier rain will push off to our east after lunch and provide us with just scattered showers into the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s area wide.

All rain showers will move out later on Monday night and leave us with a pretty fantastic Tuesday. We will see a partly sunny with temperatures back in the upper 50s to near 60. Widespread rain moves back in overnight into Wednesday morning. Locally heavy rain and thunder is a possibility. Watch for some local high water issues given how saturated the ground is.

Later Wednesday afternoon into the early evening we will see dry skies take over for a bit as temperatures hit the low to mid 70s. Record highs are very possible across the entire region.

Wednesday evening into the overnight hours of Thursday morning we will see more rain and storms move in. This timeframe has the greatest potential for heavy rain that can lead to high water concerns. Also a couple of strong thunderstorms can’t be ruled out.

The rain and storms should be out of town by daybreak on Thursday with a BEAUTIFUL day in store with more record highs. We will see mid to maybe even upper 70s under a partly sunny sky. It’ll be a day straight out of late April rather than February. We will dry the numbers down a bit into Friday before rain moves in for next weekend! #kywx

SUNDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with breezy winds settling down. Lows in the mid-40s.

MONDAY: Rain showers around with cloudy skies. Highs in the upper-50s to near 60.

MONDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and rain moving out. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.