After a calm Saturday, we kick off another active stretch

Lexington, Kentucky (ABC 36): Good Saturday evening everyone, our calm stretch of weather has been greatly needed the last few days. Unfortunately, it is coming to an end. Here is what I am tracking!

Most our our area will stay completely dry on our Sunday, but areas of southern and southeastern Kentucky will see some rain and snow.

The counties that border Virginia will transition to mainly snow during the afternoon and you can see that with the pink and blue showing up.

By late afternoon and into the evening we will see all the precipitation move out with temperatures hitting the upper 40s to low 50s areawide.

Bell, Harlan, Letcher, and Pike counties are under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 7:00am Sunday – 6:00pm Sunday! These areas will see light snow accumulations in the valleys and low lying areas with 1″-3″ in the higher elevations above 2,000 feet.

Monday and most of Tuesday is dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. But rain showers move in Tuesday evening and last into the morning hours of Wednesday. This is not a big deal! High temperatures hit 70 area wide Wednesday afternoon ahead of a major system for Thursday!

Thursday afternoon temperatures will hit the upper 60s to low 70s once again as we become on guard for strong to severe storms. We are still several days out from this but all signs are pointing to a potential big severe weather event from Kentucky down to the deep south. You can see our future cast is showing a healthy squall line of storms the second half of Thursday. The exact timing will be lined out in the coming days.

The Storm Prediction center is already eyeing the severe weather potential and has already placed most of Kentucky in a chance 5 days out. They don’t issues risks that far out that often so we really need to keep a close eye on this threat.

The ABC 36 Storm Team will keep you up to date and safe ahead of it all on-air and on-line! #kywx

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Lows in the low-30s.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with a rain/snow mix in the southeast. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies and cold. Lows in the low-30s.