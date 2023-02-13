Above average temperatures lead to storms

Lexington, Kentucky (ABC 36): Good Sunday evening everyone, its been a pretty nice day across the Commonwealth except for those of you in the southeast. Southeast Kentucky has seen some rain and snow today while the rest of us has seen a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures into the mid to upper 50s. After today, here is what I am tracking!

Monday looks like a fantastic day temperatures in the mid to upper 50s under a mix of sun and clouds. Most of our Tuesday will be dry as well with temperatures in the low 60s. There will be more clouds than sun and those clouds will lead to scattered showers during the evening.

They won’t last very long and they won’t be a big deal. You can see that by midnight most are already moving out of the area.

A few sprinkles or light showers are possible into Wednesday morning but most stay dry. Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low 70s. It’ll be like a day out of April rather than February. Winds will be very gusty though as gust may hit 40mph. Those winds will be blowing in our next system that looks like a BIG deal for Thursday!

Thursday will see temperatures spike it up to the upper 60s to near 70 again ahead of our front. That will bring strong to severe storms in here by Thursday afternoon and evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has expanded their severe risk to include more of Kentucky.

The exact details will be ironed out in the days to come as we see exactly where the greatest severe threat sets up as it could be anywhere in that yellow highlighted area.

At this time it is good to be prepared and not scared and know the timing is some time Thursday afternoon/evening.

It wouldn’t be Kentucky weather if we didn’t see crazy weather. Well that is exactly what is going to happen behind this front as we could go from severe weather Thursday evening to snow flakes Friday morning.

As always, you can trust the ABC 36 Storm Team to keep you up to date and safe ahead of it all on-air and on-line. #kywx

SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds and cold. Lows in the low-30s.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds and a beautiful day. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies and cold. Lows in the low-30s.