Abby Steiner wins women’s track athlete of the year

Steiner has been named the USTFCCCA Women's Track Athlete of the Year for the second consecutive season

Lexington, Ky (UK Athletics)- Kentucky track & field senior sprinter Abby Steiner has been named the United State Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association National Women’s Track Athlete of the Year for the second season in a row, also winning the award for this year’s indoor season, as announced on Friday afternoon.

Steiner was announced as the southeast region winner for the award on Thursday alongside Head Coach Lonnie Greene as the Southeast Region Women’s Head Coach of the Year and Associate Head Coach Tim Hall as the Southeast Region Women’s Assistant Coach of the Year.

She was also announced as the winner of the Honda Sports Award for Track and Field on Wednesday, making her only the third Wildcat to ever win the award.