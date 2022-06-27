Abby Steiner named a finalist for the Bowerman award

LEXINGTON, Ky (UK Athletics) — Abby Steiner has been named a finalist for The Bowerman by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Monday afternoon.

The Bowerman, the most prestigious award in collegiate track and field, takes both indoor and outdoor seasons into consideration to decide the best men’s and women’s collegiate track & field.

Steiner is one of three finalists alongside Florida’s Anna Hall and California’s Camryn Rodgers.

The winner will be determined by a combination of popular vote and a diverse group of media, statisticians, administrators, and past winners selected by The Bowerman and USTFCCCA. Voting is open to the public from Tuesday, June 28 at 4 p.m. ET to Thursday, June 30 at 2 p.m. ET. The link to vote will be thebowerman.org/vote.

Since Steiner was named a semifinalist on June 20, she won the U.S. 200m title at the USATF Outdoor Championships with a personal best time of 21.77. It was an all-dates collegiate best and made her the sixth fastest American all-time and 17th fastest in world history. Performances outside the collegiate season are not considered when voting for The Bowerman

She will compete in World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon starting on July 18th with the 200m prelims.

Earlier this month, Steiner earned NCAA titles in the 200-meter dash and 4x400m relay, after winning the indoor 200m at the NCAA Indoor Championships in March. She now has the collegiate record in the 200m (21.80) that she achieved at NCAAs, which is the eighth fastest in American history and 21st fastest in world history. She also ran the third leg of the winning 4x400m relay, taking the Wildcats from fourth to first with a blazing 48.92 split to show off her #SteinerSpeed.