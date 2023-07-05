AAA gives tips on insurance coverage after storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Severe storms swept through Kentucky on Sunday. In Lexington, the damage leaving thousands without power for days and debris everywhere.

“So there’s a lot of trees down and limbs, that kind of damage,” says Lori Weaver Hawkins, Public Affairs Manager for AAA. “Some property damage as far as those trees ending up hitting some structures.”

Now people are trying to clean up what was left behind and are having to assess the damage they received.

AAA is reminding home owners to review their insurance policies and coverage. They also are giving tips on dealing with damage after a storm.

Hawkins explains who needs to file a claim if damage occurs, especially for home owners.

“The main thing to remember is that you want to get ahold of your insurance agent as soon as possible,” says Hawkins. “And there’s always a question of if a tree falls down and it damages my neighbors car, or if my neighbor’s tree falls down and hits my house are they liable, is the other person liable…with any kind of damage, home or vehicle, if you have a tree falling, it’s the person who has the damage. They need to file the claim.”

The agency says after you have spoken to your insurance agency, to schedule a time for an adjuster to inspect the damage and make sure you’re there, prepare a list of lost or damaged items and if your home is damaged to the extent you can not live, ask if you have coverage for additional living expenses while repairs are completed.

Hawkins also reminds those who had damage to their vehicles during the storms to make sure they have comprehensive coverage.

“Because if you just have collision or you just carry liability, that’s not going to cover damage from a storm where a tree goes down. So, that’s really important to keep in mind.”

She also reminds everyone that it will take time for insurance claims and repairs to be done, especially after wide spread damage.