Governor declares state of emergency in advance of storm; AAA warns drivers

Tips before, during and after the storm: freezing rain and sleet expected to create dangerous conditions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — With up to a half inch of ice predicted in Central Kentucky on Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency in advance of what state EMA Director Michael Dossett called a potential ‘epic’ storm because of the damage ice can do to electricity supplies.

Meanwhile, with sleet and snow also in the forecast, wintry conditions are expected to make for dangerous driving and AAA advises all to follow travel advisories and avoid travel until conditions improve.

Hazardous storms and inclement weather are a factor in more than half a million crashes and more than 2,000 road deaths every winter, according to research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. AAA is encouraging those who must drive to be prepared. White knuckle driving on slick roads often intensifies when roadways have increased traffic, especially during rush hour.

Freezing rain, slick pavement and ice may challenge drivers even before the National Weather Service Ice Storm Warning begins Thursday morning. AAA recommends drivers take action before icing conditions begin:

Protect vehicle: If possible park your car inside a garage or under a cover, like a carport.

Dry and lubricate surfaces: Wipe down and dry weather strips and surfaces around doors and windows. Apply a lubricant (WD40, cooking spray and even Vaseline work well) to the weather stripping to prevent freezing.

Windshield wipers: Pull wipers away from your windshield to prevent them from freezing to the windshield.

Use the right windshield washer solvent: Make sure windshield washer solvent is the correct type for winter. Summer-rated solvents will freeze and can cause cracking and serious damage to the washer reservoir.

AAA offer tips after icing conditions affect vehicles:

Ice coated windshield/windows: NEVER pour hot water on windshield or windows, this can cause the glass to break. Use vehicle defrosters to melt ice for easier removal. Don’t use windshield wipers to remove ice – this will damage the blades.

Frozen windows: Do not continue to push the power window buttons if the window is frozen, it can damage the mechanics inside the door and can also cause the window to break.

Frozen locks: Never use water to thaw frozen locks, instead use commercial deicing products or heat the key and lock with a hair dryer. A lighter may also be used to heat the key.

Frozen windshield wipers: If windshield wipers are frozen to the windshield, use the heater and defroster to melt the ice before turning the windshield wipers on. When you arrive at your destination remember to pull the windshield wipers away from the windshield to prevent refreezing.

Drivers are urged to use caution if freezing rain occurs because ice-coated roadways can be treacherous. Please stay home unless you absolutely must be out.

AAA offers the following safe driving tips for those who must be on the roads:

Slow down: Accelerate, turn and brake gradually. Adjust your speed to the road conditions and leave yourself ample room to stop. Allow at least three times more space than usual between you and the car in front of you.

Do not tailgate: Normal following distances of three to four seconds on dry pavement should be extended to a minimum of eight to ten seconds when driving on slippery surfaces. The extra time will provide additional braking room should a sudden stop become necessary.

Watch the traffic ahead: Slow down immediately at the sight of brake lights, fishtailing cars, sideways skids or emergency flashers ahead.

Never use cruise control on slippery roads: Patches of ice can cause unexpected wheel spin and use of cruise control can slow driver response.

Avoid unnecessarily changing lanes: This increases the chances of hitting a patch of ice between lanes that could cause loss of vehicle control.

Use extreme caution on bridges and overpasses: Black ice typically forms first in shaded areas of the roadway and on bridges and overpasses that freeze first and melt last. Although the road leading up to a bridge may be fine, the bridge itself could be a sheet of ice.

Move Over: Move over one lane for law enforcement and emergency roadside personnel assisting motorists. It is the law. If you are unable to move over, slow down.

Carry a winter weather kit in your car: Contents should include a fully charged cellphone (and car charger); ice scraper; deicer; blanket; warm winter coat, gloves and hat; flashlight with extra batteries; jumper cables or jump pack; basic toolkit; a bag of kitty litter/salt/sand; reflective triangles/flares/LED beacons; blanket; first aid kit; shovel; snacks/drinking water for passengers and any pets; and cloth/paper towels. AAA Emergency Road Kits are available at AAA retail locations (while supplies last) and at aaa.com.

Tips for Braking on Ice:

Minimize the need to brake on ice: If you’re approaching a stop sign, traffic light or other area where ice often forms, brake early on clear pavement to reduce speed. Maintaining control of your vehicle is much more difficult when braking on ice-covered roadways.

Control the skid: In the event of a skid, ease off the accelerator and steer in the direction you want the front of the car to go.

If your car has an anti-lock braking system (ABS): Do not remove your foot from the brake during a skid. When you apply the brakes hard enough to make the wheels lock momentarily, you will typically feel the brake pedal vibrate and pulsate back against your foot. This is normal and the system is working as designed. Do not release pressure on the pedal or attempt to “pump” the brakes.

If your car does not have an anti-lock braking system: Keep the heel of your foot on the floor and use the ball of your foot to modulate the pressure applied to the brake pedal so the brakes are at the “threshold” of lockup but still rotating.

At AAA, the safety of our members and our associates is our top priority. With that in mind, during extreme weather events, AAA may prioritize service requests from those members stranded roadside or at greater risk than those who are at home or in an otherwise safe location. We appreciate the patience of our Members who value our ongoing commitment to exceptional service.