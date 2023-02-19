A windy Sunday is on the way before more rain next week!

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ): Good Saturday evening everyone, it has been a chilly but great looking Saturday across central and eastern Kentucky with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s under a partly sunny skies. Here is what I am tracking in the days to come!

We will start the new week on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures near 60 by the afternoon. But the wind will be rough as gust reach 30-35mph. It is a good idea to tie down any loose objects outside before going to bed tonight (Saturday)! Ladies, you probably want to use extra hair spray before heading out the door to church.

The wind will die down over Sunday into Monday ahead of our first system set to deliver rain for our Presidents Day on Monday. The closer we’ve gotten to Monday, the rainier it looks unfortunately – especially the first half of the day! Future cast shows the rain around during the morning, it may be heavy at times.

The afternoon will feature more in the way of just scattered showers with high temperatures near 60. Tuesday will see temperatures climb to near 60 once again with scattered showers around. There will be more dry hours than not, but you’ll still want to have the rain gear handy just in case you get caught under a shower. More widespread rain and some thunder moves in for Tuesday night – Wednesday afternoon.

We look to catch a break in the rain Wednesday late afternoon with high temperatures hitting 70. That dry trend will continue into the evening before we cue up the next round of rain and storms. Wednesday evening – Thursday morning will bring widespread rounds of heavy rain and storms. Some strong storms are even possible.

Given that we just went trough a lot of heavy rain and flooding issues on Thursday, the ground is very saturated and water ways are already running high. So additional high water and flooding concerns are on the table Tuesday night – Wednesday morning and I think especially Wednesday evening – Thursday morning.

Temperatures Thursday afternoon will hit the low to mid 70s with a partly sunny sky taking over. Record highs will once again be in jeopardy. The warm temperatures doesn’t stop there as the next 7-10 days looks well above average as well.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly clouds with breezy winds picking up. Lows in the mid-30s.

SUNDAY: Lots of sun and mild, but very windy. Gust up to 30-35mph. Highs in the upper-50s to near 60.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and winds settling down. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.