A very hot and steamy week ahaead

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Sunday evening everyone, it has been another fantastic day across Kentucky with temperatures in the low 80s, low humidity, and mainly sunny skies. Things begin to change up into the new week and our weather headlines show just that.

Monday will feature temperatures hitting the upper 80s, humidity beginning to increase a bit, and mostly sunny skies. I can’t rule out a stray shower during the evening.

Tuesday will feature temperatures hitting the low 90s, heat index vales hitting the mid 90s, and a slight shower/storm chance. Most stay dry!

So Monday and Tuesday are perfect pool/lake days and that will continue into Wednesday and Thursday as well with temperatures those days hitting the low to mid 90s, heat index values into the upper 90s to 100, and mostly sunny skies.

Friday should stay dry as well with low to mid 90s around and heat index values into the upper 90s to near 100. You can see most of the country will be seeing temperatures above average for the upcoming week.

So as we prepare for our hottest stretch of temperatures so far this summer, make sure you are going over your heat safety tips and know the difference between heat exhaustion and a heat stroke.

Scattered storm chances increase on Saturday but especially on Sunday!

Back here in the short term:

TONIGHT:

MONDAY: