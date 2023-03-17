A very cold weekend is in store before mild air mid-week next week

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Friday everyone and Happy St Patrick’s Day! Our day started out with rain and temperatures that were deep into the 50s. But the rain has pushed off to the east as the cold front passed through and that has left us with MUCH colder air. Here are your headlines!

That cold front has provided us with very cold air that is here to stay for the weekend!

Highs both Saturday and Sunday are only in the mid to upper 30s with a wind chill that will stay in the 20s. But Saturday is likely to feature snow showers and flurries. I can’t even completely rule out some hit and run light accumulations. The future cast shows that from the afternoon through the evening.

The bigger story is the temperatures and wind chills. Temperatures by Sunday morning are into the upper teens to low 20s across central and eastern Kentucky, but wind chills will reach the upper single digits to low teens. OUCH!

Monday morning will start cold with low 20s once again, but we will see improving conditions by the afternoon with mid to upper 40s under sunny skies. Tuesday temperatures jump to the low 50s with sunshine. We jump even more on Wednesday with temperatures near 60. But I can’t rule out a stray shower chance. Thursday we will jump up to the upper 60s to near 70, but there will be a good deal of clouds and showers around.

Friday will see temperatures back near 70, but we could be talking about heavy rain, gusty winds, and thunderstorms by the evening. So we will need to keep a close eye on that in the coming days!

In the meantime, have a great weekend and stay warm! #kywx

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clouds beginning to decrease with a few snow flurries. Lows in the mid-20s.

SATURDAY: Breezy with snow showers and flurries. Highs in the mid to upper-30s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A frigid cold night with some snow flurries. Lows in the upper teens.