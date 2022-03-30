A Strong Line of Storms Ahead Tonight

As of 4 PM, we have experienced strong winds and quite a warm-up. Lexington has hit 80. 83 is the record, btw. We will likely have even stronger winds as the front approaches later tonight. As far as showers and thunderstorms, they won’t likely arrive until near midnight for Lexington. The squall line (line of storms) will have weakened quite a bit by then.

HD Radar as of 4:45 pm

a FIRE WEATHER WARNING is in place until 8 pm. This includes all of our viewing area.

a WIND ADVISORY is in place until Midnight.

Tonight- Continued very windy. Likely stronger along the cold front toward midnight. South winds 25-35 Gusting 40-50 mph. Temperatures drop behind the system. 60s-50s.

Thursday: Showers are possible at times. A high of 64.

Friday: Becoming fairly sunny, but a cooler high of 52.

Saturday: partly cloudy and a high of 59.

Sunday: Partly sunny and a high of 58.

Monday: Mostly sunny and a high of 61

Tuesday: mostly cloudy and a 70% chance of showers. A high of 65.

Wednesday: partly sunny and a 40% chance of showers. A high of 68.