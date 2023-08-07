Rare level 4/5 moderate risk for Southeastern Ky.

Meteorologist Jordan Smith has a look at your Monday forecast!
Jordan Smith,

Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ) — A significant threat of severe weather is on the way for this afternoon/evening. Areas along I-75 and points east have the best chance. Our latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center shows just that and has a newly issued RARE MODERATE RISK (level 4/5) for southeastern Kentucky.

Tg Spc Day 1

Let’s break down the latest timing on these storms. Central Kentucky can expect these storms between 11 p.m. to 2 p.m.

2020 Futurecast With Temperatures Chad

Southern and parts of east central Kentucky can expect these storms between 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

2020 Futurecast With Temperatures Chad

Eastern and southeastern Kentucky looks to see these storms between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

2020 Futurecast With Temperatures Chad

ALL modes of severe weather are possible with damaging winds, a few tornadoes, isolated large hail and torrential rain leading to flash flooding. Here are the individual threats broken down one by one from the Storm Prediction Center. The tornado threat is elevated compared to normal and the damaging wind risk of 70mph+ is high.

Severe Wx Triple Panel Template 1607455538123

Please make sure you are staying weather aware this afternoon/evening and have multiple ways to get watches and warnings.

Severe Weather Awareness Week Recieve Warnings

As always, stay with the ABC 36 Storm Team on-air and online for updates all day long! #kywx

