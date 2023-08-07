Rare level 4/5 moderate risk for Southeastern Ky.

Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ) — A significant threat of severe weather is on the way for this afternoon/evening. Areas along I-75 and points east have the best chance. Our latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center shows just that and has a newly issued RARE MODERATE RISK (level 4/5) for southeastern Kentucky.

Let’s break down the latest timing on these storms. Central Kentucky can expect these storms between 11 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Southern and parts of east central Kentucky can expect these storms between 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Eastern and southeastern Kentucky looks to see these storms between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

ALL modes of severe weather are possible with damaging winds, a few tornadoes, isolated large hail and torrential rain leading to flash flooding. Here are the individual threats broken down one by one from the Storm Prediction Center. The tornado threat is elevated compared to normal and the damaging wind risk of 70mph+ is high.

Please make sure you are staying weather aware this afternoon/evening and have multiple ways to get watches and warnings.

As always, stay with the ABC 36 Storm Team on-air and online for updates all day long! #kywx