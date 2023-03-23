‘A pure heart and kind soul’: Funeral set for 8-year-old Corbin boy killed in basketball accident

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) — The visitation and funeral are set for an 8-year-old Corbin boy killed in a basketball accident on Monday.

Eli Hill is described as the light of everyone’s life that he met. His life was cut short Monday when he tried to dunk a basketball on a goal at his home and the backboard came off the pole and fell on top of him.

“He was brilliant, spouting off sports stats for basketball, football, and baseball. His greatest joy was playing with his dad. Whether it be video games, hitting practice, basketball, or a game they made up (stair ball). Eli was kind, funny, smart, and he loved fiercely. He was also his mommy’s baby and never missed a chance to cuddle on the couch or give a kiss goodbye in the drop-off line,” Eli’s parents wrote in his obituary.

Eli had a pure heart and kind soul, his parents said, adding that he will be missed until “that sweet day that we see him again in Heaven.”

He was a second-grader at Corbin Primary School where his teachers described him as one of “our most precious gifts.”

“His sweet smile, contagious laughter, and his big heart of gold will be sorely missed,” a Facebook post on the school’s page reads.

Eli also played for the Corbin Bombers and was described as a good teammate who always encouraged others and was satisfied to play any position the team needed.

His eyes gave the gift of sight to two people, as Eli was an organ donor.

Along with his parents, Eli is survived by a sister, Allie, and a brother, Asa.

Eli’s visitation will be Thursday at Hart Funeral Home from 5 to 8 p.m.

Funeral services will be Friday at 11 a.m., also at Hart Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Locust Grove Cemetery.