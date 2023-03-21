8-year-old dies from blunt force trauma after basketball accident

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) — An 8-year-old boy from Corbin died from blunt force trauma after a basketball accident at his home on Monday.

Around 6:33 p.m., the boy was outside playing basketball when he got a chair to stand on to dunk the ball, according to Fayette County coroner Gary Ginn. The boy tried to dunk the ball when the backboard came off the pole and fell on top of him.

He suffered from blunt force trauma to his chest.

The boy was taken to UK Medical Center Pediatric ER where he died. His death was ruled accidental.

No other information was immediately available.