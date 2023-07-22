A pleasant weekend before temperatures turn hot next week

Good Saturday evening everyone, it has been such a nice day across central and eastern Kentucky with temperatures into the low 80s, low humidity, and only a stray shower. But here our todays weather headlines to show where we go from here.

Sunday will be the last pleasant day with temperatures into the low to mid 80s, still low humidity, and a very slight shower chance. So get outside and take advantage of it.

Monday and Tuesday are pretty much carbon copies of each other with each day seeing mostly sunny skies, temperatures into the upper 80s, and heat index values near 90. But Wednesday through the upcoming weekend will really see temperatures take off as most of the country will be dealing with above average temperatures.

Get ready to sweat it out. But back here in the short term…

TONIGHT:

SUNDAY: