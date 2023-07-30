A pleasant next few days before more storms

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Sunday evening everyone, today has been an average summer day across Kentucky with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Here are todays weather headlines as we track out the next week.

Any storm action out there this evening will diminish later tonight setting us up for a FANTASTIC three day stretch from Monday – Wednesday. Highs on Monday are only in the low to mid 80s with low humidity and mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday morning is going to start very pleasant with upper 50s to near 60 for temperatures.

By the afternoon we are only back into the low to mid 80s with low humidity and a partly cloudy sky.

Wednesday is our last completely dry and nice day with mid 80s back in the forecast under a mostly sunny sky. Wednesday night we will see scattered storms move back into the area and that will set the stage for another extended stretch of daily thunderstorms right on through the upcoming weekend. It is not going to rain this entire stretch and there will be more dry hours than not, but just like the last few days… we will need to watch out for heavy rain that can lead to flash flooding and strong to potentially severe storms.

Stay with the ABC 36 Storm Team for updates as we get closer. #kywx

Back here in the short term:

TONIGHT: