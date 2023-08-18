It was a chamber of commerce day across Central and Eastern Kentucky on Friday with nearly perfect weather for mid to late August. With a front moving southeast and high pressure moving in from the northwest, we enjoyed plenty of sunshine, super low humidity levels and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. This set-up will be ideal as high school football kicks off across the commonwealth on Friday evening. The nice August weather will continue to kick off the weekend but an extended stretch of hot weather is set to return beginning Sunday.

Get out and enjoy some nice summer weather on Saturday as we see more sunshine and afternoon highs back in the mid-80s, which is much closer to average for this time of the year. Low humidity levels will add to the comfort factor and giving the impending heat on the table soon, it will definitely be the day to squeeze in outdoor activities since it will be much hotter Sunday and beyond. The “muggy meter is in good shape for the weekend but it will increase as out temperatures do next week.

Hurricane Hillary out in the Pacific will make a run up into Southern California into early next week, which will be the first tropical system to impact that area in 84 years! There are Tropical Storm Watches around San Diego and excessive rain is possible through parts of California, Arizona and Nevada. This hurricane will have an indirect impact on our weather here in the Bluegrass as the big “heat dome” over the Western and Central U.S. will be pushed eastward, allowing some of the hottest temperatures of the summer to move into our area. By Sunday, afternoon highs will reach the low 90s, with mid-90s possible Monday through Thursday. It won’t take much in the way of humidity to get us into the heat index range that could create a few issues.

With such a strong area of high pressure and lots of “sinking” air, this will go a long way in suppressing any thunderstorm development next week. Typically with such heat around, we’ll see a few pop-up storms during the afternoon but with the air going down and not up…we should be mainly high and dry and long as the big heat ridge hangs on. There is some indication that the ridge may break down a bit by next Friday allowing for an isolated storm or two with the heating of the day as highs remain in the low 90s.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: More sunshine and warm. Highs in the mid-80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and quiet. Lows in the low 60s.