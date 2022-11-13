A Much Colder Pattern Setting Up..

After averaging an impressive 72.5° F for a high through the first 11 days of November, the pendulum swings HARD in the other direction going forward with forecasted temps running about 30 degrees colder this coming week.

With a strong front parked on the East Coast and broad Canadian high pressure filtering into the Central US, it will keep our flow out of the northwest over the next few days ahead of our next system due to arrive early Tuesday.

SUNDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, but chilly. High 42°

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, a bit milder. High 47°

TUESDAY: Light mixture of rain/snow in the morning. High 44°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. High 39°

-Meteorologist Jeremy Kappell