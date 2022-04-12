A Mild Tuesday Night Leads into a Stormy Wednesday Night

We have had about .25″ of rain in Lexington over the past 24 hours. Generally a quiet day. Breezy south winds at times. 60s for most. Wednesday will be more active. The day itself won’t be too bad. Isolated shower chances. The afternoon will see scattered showers and thunderstorms. Severe storm potential for us late. Much higher of a threat as you work your way west (see below). Thursday we begin to calm down for a few days. Friday looks nice. Friday late into early

Saturday could see some light rain. Easter Sunday looks decent. A bit cool, but rain chances are slim.

Tonight: Isolated showers. A mild low of 61. South winds 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: an 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy south winds 10-20. Gusts 30-35 mph. A high of 75.

Late Wednesday night: a 100% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some could be strong. Damaging winds is our greatest threat. 8 PM-3 AM is peak threat time as of now.

Thursday: showers, maybe thunderstorms early. Becoming mostly sunny. A high of 64

Friday: Mostly sunny and a high of 68.

Saturday: Partly-mostly sunny. A 30% chance of showers. A high of 62.

Easter: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of showers. A cooler high of 56.

Monday: Cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and a high of 56.

Tuesday (19th): Cloudy and a cool high of 53.