A mainly calm and dry pattern ahead

Good Saturday evening everyone, it’s been a hot and muggy day across the Commonwealth with scattered showers and storms going up this evening. I don’t have much for you all but here are tonight’s weather headlines.

Our Sunday is mainly dry outside of a stray shower or storm with high temperatures only in the low 80s. I will gladly take that after this miserably hot week we are coming off of.

Monday we pretty much do the exact same but with more sunshine.

Tuesday and Wednesday continue the mainly dry trend with highs in the low to mid 80s. Thursday and Friday we should keep the lower temperatures but the precipitation remains a big question. Soon to be Hurricane Idalia will make landfall in Florida Tuesday/Wednesday, but what it does after that remains to be seen. We have two major models that go that far out and one takes the remnants and effects us here in Kentucky while the other takes it well off to the east and we don’t see a drop from it. As always, stay with the ABC 36 Storm Team for updates.

Back here in the short term:

TONIGHT:

SUNDAY: