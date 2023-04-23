A hero’s welcome in Lexington

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ)- Veterans from across Kentucky got the welcome they’ve never experienced before after returning home from a special trip to Washington D.C.

It was the ending of the annual Honor Flight Kentucky, an all expenses paid trip to visit memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifice.

“The emotion of these guys being in D.C. and what they have done today is not just a physical strain, it’s an emotional strain on these guys, especially the Vietnam Veterans,” says John Thurston, an honor guard member.

More than sixty veterans, ranging from the Korean War to Vietnam returned to Lexington’s Bluegrass Airport after the trip. , which gives veterans the chance to tour memorials in Washington D.C.

Retired U.S. Navy chief June Forbes has had the honor of being invited on the all-women honor flight in 2019.

“It’s an experience and feeling that I can’t describe. Especially with me being in the military person of twenty years, and I believe that anybody that hasn’t done this really should,” says Forbes.

Hundreds stood in line, giving the veteran hero’s a welcome they deserve. Well-wishers carried flags, signs, and wore patriotic decor.

“For the turnout, for what it means, and the veterans? Oh yeah, they didn’t get the honor or recognition way way back when so this is time to show ‘hey we love you, thank you for your service’,” says Yolanda Stepp, whose family members were on the flight.

Two more honor flights are scheduled for September and October.