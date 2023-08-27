A good looking stretch of weather ahead

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Today has been a split weather day across Kentucky with central and northern Kentucky seeing dry conditions and temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 while southern and eastern Kentucky has dealt with showers and temperatures only in the low to mid 70s. But where do we go from here? We look to our weather headlines for that.

Monday and Tuesday will feature temperatures in the low to maybe mid 80s with a partly sunny sky. But areas of southern and eastern Kentucky will have to deal with some scattered showers and storms both days while we stay dry in central and northern Kentucky. Areas that see more showers will stay in the 70s for highs.

Now before we get on with the forecast for us for the remainder of the week, lets take a trip down to the tropics where we now have Tropical Storm Idalia. This will soon become Hurricane Idalia as it crosses into the very warm Gulf of Mexico on Monday. Here is the current track from the National Hurricane Center.

The current thinking is that it will be a Category 2 Hurricane at landfall but don’t be surprised if we don’t see this thing be even stronger than current thinking. A major hurricane is not off the table. Folks from Panama City down to Tampa need to be preparing now as an exact location for landfall is still unclear. For that reason, hurricane watches stretch from the eastern panhandle to south of the Tampa area and then it turns into a tropical storm watch.

Yesterday I told you guys that one of our major models had the remnants staying well to our east and not impacting while the other one brought rain/wind into Kentucky, well now both models keep it well to our south/east and keep us completely dry Wednesday – Sunday. Wednesday and Thursday will continue to see below average temperatures with 50s for lows and low 80s for highs each day.

Friday is the first day of September and as we clip the calendar we flip the temperatures as well with another hot stretch kicking off on Friday. Highs on Friday are in the upper 80s to near 90 with humidity increasing as well making it feel very muggy.

Saturday we jump up into the low 90s and could stay that way through much of next week.

