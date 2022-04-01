A Frosty Night Ahead. Literally
Chief Meteorologist Jeff Andrews Looks at Continued Cold Air
It felt chilly today. The winds are still on the breezy side. The sun came out but we only saw 40s-low-50s. A Frost Advisory is in place tonight. Areas east have a Freeze Warning. Saturday night won’t be as cold. We could see some light rain Saturday night.
Tonight- Clear skies and cold. South winds becoming calm. A cold low of 31.
Saturday: A sunny start, a few clouds, then a mostly sunny finish. A 30% chance of rain at night. A high of 57.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and a high of 58. Northwest winds around 10.
Monday: Partly sunny and a high of 64.
Tuesday: mostly cloudy and a 50% chance of showers. A high of 65.
Wednesday: partly sunny and a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A high of 70.
Thursday: behind the cold front, partly sunny and a cooler high of 60. A 40% chance of showers
Friday: Mostly cloudy and a cool high of 50.
Saturday (4/9): Partly sunny and a high of 52.