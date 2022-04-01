A Frosty Night Ahead. Literally

It felt chilly today. The winds are still on the breezy side. The sun came out but we only saw 40s-low-50s. A Frost Advisory is in place tonight. Areas east have a Freeze Warning. Saturday night won’t be as cold. We could see some light rain Saturday night.

Tonight- Clear skies and cold. South winds becoming calm. A cold low of 31.

Saturday: A sunny start, a few clouds, then a mostly sunny finish. A 30% chance of rain at night. A high of 57.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and a high of 58. Northwest winds around 10.

Monday: Partly sunny and a high of 64.

Tuesday: mostly cloudy and a 50% chance of showers. A high of 65.

Wednesday: partly sunny and a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A high of 70.

Thursday: behind the cold front, partly sunny and a cooler high of 60. A 40% chance of showers

Friday: Mostly cloudy and a cool high of 50.

Saturday (4/9): Partly sunny and a high of 52.