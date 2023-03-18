A frigid Sunday before improvement into next week

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Saturday evening everyone, its been a very cold day across central and eastern Kentucky with high temperatures only reaching the mid to upper 30s. Winds have been gusting to 2–30mpph creating a wind chill into the upper 20s. Here are our Saturday weather headlines:

Clouds increase this evening and those clouds will lead to snow showers and flurries filling the sky by later tonight and especially for the overnight.

With temperatures below freezing, some light accumulations are definitely possible. I can’t even completely rule out a few slick spots developing. Our future cast snow fall totals shows those streaks of heavier snow showers laying down light accumulations.

Some that is a big deal is the temperatures and wind chills to start Sunday! Actual temperatures will be in the upper teens to low 20s, but wind chills will be near 20! OUCH!

Highs on Sunday are into the mid to upper 30s but wind chills will stay deep into the 20s all day with a gusty wind. Skies will begin to clear though allowing for some sunshine to take over. Monday starts cold again with low 20s for temperatures and upper teens for wind chills. But temperatures quickly recover into the afternoon with highs reaching the upper 40s to low 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Tuesday is even better with temperatures into the upper 50s to near 60 under a mostly sunny sky!

Wednesday we start to see some rain showers about the area with temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60. It is not a wash out of a day, but you’ll want to have the rain gear handy.

Thursday is likely to feature a scattered shower or storm, but temperatures will hit 70 outside of any rain. There will be more dry time than Wednesday.

Friday is a day to watch because the signal is already there for heavy rain, gusty winds, and strong thunderstorms.

As always, the ABC 36 Storm Team will keep you up to date and safe ahead of it all on-air and on-line! #kywx

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase with snow showers and flurries. Lows in the upper teens to low-20s.

SUNDAY: Breezy and cold with sunshine taking over. Highs in the mid to upper-30s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Another frigid cold night. Lows in the low-20s.