A few strong-to-severe storms possible on Wednesday

Few strong-to-severe Storms Wednesday

A Level 1 out of 5 Severe Risk remains in place for most of the ABC 36 viewing area. Morning showers in eastern Kentucky will cause a soggy morning commute but won’t post a severe threat. Midday until the afternoon will be our window for strong-to-severe thunderstorms to develop. Widespread severe weather is NOT expected. A few storms could have damaging wind gusts and one or two could see some rotation that we would need to monitor. Make sure you stay Weather Aware throughout the day today.

Chilly with rain showers through Saturday

Say goodbye to the 70s, we drop to the 50s for Thursday and then 40s by Friday. Off and on rain showers will be possible both days as well. This dreary pattern unfortunately continues on Saturday. With temperatures in the low 40s and upper 30s, a few snowflakes mixing in will be possible.

Drier to end the weekend

Our best chance of a dry day over the next 7 days will be on Sunday. Temperatures will remain below average though, likely only reaching the upper 40s and low 50s. More active weather returns early-to-middle of next week.

ABC 36 Hour Forecast

WEDSDAY: Morning rain showers east, afternoon strong-to-severe storms possible. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: S 15-25 MPH, gusts as high as 40 MPH.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms likely, mild temperatures. Lows in mid 40s. Winds: S10-20 MPH, gusts as high as 35 MPH.

THURSDAY: A few showers are possible throughout the day with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 50s.