A dry finish to the weekend, before a very wet week ahead..

A “dirty” Canadian high pressure system moves across the region as we wrap up the weekend with some clouds overnight and to start off your Sunday and some chilly conditions.

After starting out the day with widespread 20’s temps looks to moderate back into the lower 40’s with sunshine returning during the afternoon.

SUNDAY: AM clouds. PM sunshine. High 42°

MONDAY: Clouds increase with scattered showers possible late. High 50°

TUESDAY: Scattered showers. High 57°

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers. High 62°

An active pattern will be setting up this week as a front stalls out across the region starting late Monday. As impulses interact with this front, several rounds of showers can be expected as temps warm back to above seasonal averages with highs returning into the lower 60’s midweek. Heavy rain will be possible on Thursday as a stronger low pressure system arrives.

Data suggests that we could be looking at two to three inches of rain by the end of the week.

-Meteorologist Jeremy Kappell