A dry but chilly weekend in store

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Friday evening everyone, rain showers and gusty winds have been with us today along with chilly temperatures. But the rain showers are moving out this evening and setting us up for a breezy but chilly weekend in store. Temperatures to start our Saturday will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Temperatures by Saturday afternoon will be into the seasonable upper 60s to near 70 under a mix of sun and clouds, but winds will gust 25-30mph (maybe a tad higher) making it feel a little chillier. Temperatures in the east will be chiller due to more in the way of clouds.

Temperatures to start our Sunday will be back into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Sunday afternoon highs will come in much lower than Saturday with upper 50s to near 60 under a mix of sun and clouds.

That sets us up for a frosty start to our Monday with temperatures down into the mid to maybe even low 30s.

Monday afternoon will see temperatures into the chilly low to mid 60s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures are then set to take off Tuesday – Thursday with low to mid 70s for highs and partly sunny skies. You can see the warmer temperatures color moving in from the southwest.

But this time of year, what goes up must come down, and that is in the form of another cold front Friday/Saturday set to bring more rain, wind, and chilly temperatures.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Breezy with rain showers ending. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

SATURDAY: Breezy with partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear skies, cool temperatures. Lows in the low-to-mid 40s.