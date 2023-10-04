A couple more warm days before the coldest air of the season

Good Tuesday evening everyone, its been another abnormally warm October day across the Bluegrass state with many areas hitting the mid to upper 80s. But our warm days are numbered as we are set to track a MAJOR pattern changing cold front into town by Thursday night into Friday. Lows on our Wednesday won’t start as chilly as the last couple days with low 60s to start, but we will warm back into the mid to upper 80s under a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon.

Thursday is the day things start to change. Lows start into the low to mid 50s with clouds really thickening up. Those clouds may lead to a stray shower or two late in the day with highs coming down into the low 80s. We can notice the cold front moving in from the west during this time.

Friday the cold front crosses the state and will make showers become more widespread with gusty winds possible as well. High temperatures will hit the low 70s during the afternoon and will then come crashing down into the evening.

The showers clear out overnight Friday into Saturday but that sets us up for the coldest air of the fall season Saturday through early next week.

Lows by Saturday morning reach the low to mid 40s.

Highs on Saturday are only into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Lows by Sunday morning likely reach the upper 30s to low 40s with the first patchy frost threat of the season.

Highs on Sunday stay in the upper 50s to near 60.

Even into mid week next week, the “cooler than normal” temperatures look to hang tough.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid-to-upper 80s..

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clouds thicken up. Lows in the low-60s.